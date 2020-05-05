Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2: What could a central story be?







It goes without saying that we want to see a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 happen — and if you’re reading this article, you more than likely agree! This has been one of NBC’s most-talked-about shows in terms of online traffic. We just wish that some of the live ratings are better since this would all but guarantee a season 2. For now, the show is more on the bubble … though we do remain cautiously optimistic that more will be coming before too long.

So what sort of stories can you expect, provided that the show does come back? It’s fair to say that Zoey losing her father Mitch in the finale will have a profound impact on her future. We saw how much he meant to her, and the final “American Pie” sequence was one of the most powerful things that we’ve seen on TV all year long.

Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, go ahead and see what show executive producer Austin Winsberg had to say about what could be next:

“One of the ideas going forward in season 2 is how does a family move on after death and how does the family move on after tragedy and what are the ways in which we try to rebound and bounce back? And what are any lessons, if at all, that we can take from this experience to hopefully make ourselves better people? … It informs the family in a huge way.”

One of the things that makes Zoey’s Playlist such a successful show is that it finds a way to show the reality of some of this tragedy, while also at the same time not allowing it to overtake the story at large. There is still a lot of positive energy and humor here — plus, also romance! It’s all but guaranteed that this would continue moving into a season 2.

