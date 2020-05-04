Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist finale ratings: Do they boost season 2 odds?







The first Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist finale ratings are in … so do they actually do anything to boost the show’s renewal odds?

Just as you would expect, nothing is 100% known about the future of the NBC series at the moment. With that being said, we do think that there are some reasons for hope and optimism. Take, for example, the positive buzz from the finale last night — for such a lighthearted and positive show, it was a rather somber closing sequence. (We won’t spoil it here in the event that you are a little bit behind.)

In terms of the finale ratings, we do have some good news to pass along as the episode generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a small increase from the week prior. The live ratings for the series have not been great all season, so we can’t sit here and say that we’re altogether shocked that the increase wasn’t small. Where Zoey’s Playlist tends to shine a little bit more is in its DVR/streaming numbers, and we also think that this is one of those shows that will be a favorite of binge-watchers throughout the next several months.

In the end, we really think that the show’s long-term future boils down to whether or not NBC sees value in building an audience over the next year or so. We think that it’s worthy of another run once more viewers have a chance to discover it. Also, it’s not as though some of the other programs that they’ve been putting on the air Sunday nights in the spring. They may as well continue to give this a show, especially when Jane Levy could be a darkhorse Golden Globe contender in the musical or comedy category.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

