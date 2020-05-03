Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?







Is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist renewed for a season 2, or should we expect the series to be canceled instead? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break some of that down.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d love to see the series back. Jane Levy is spectacular, the music is fun, and this show does have a way of drawing in all sorts of emotion almost constantly. Yet, NBC still hasn’t made up their mind firmly as to whether or not there is going to be more of the show. The ratings aren’t exactly spectacular for the first season, but we also don’t think that the network expected it was going to be a runaway hit with live viewers.

Much like another one of their shows in Good Girls, we really get the sense that NBC is staking a great deal of their success on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist coming from streaming, DVR viewings, and other measures. This doesn’t appeal fully to some of their typical viewers, and if it doesn’t continue on NBC proper we actually think that it could be a contender for the Peacock streaming service.

While we’re hopeful that there could be another season of the show ordered, we do think there’s a chance that this could be one of the more controversial cancellations of the year. With the series having as vocal and as passionate of an audience as it does, we imagine that they will absolutely make their voices heard if it doesn’t come back. Campaign on social media, but also be sure to convince some of your family and friends to get on board — maybe they’ve already run through a number of shows on their DVR over the past month and they’re looking for something new. We definitely think that this is a playlist worth checking out.

Hopefully, we will learn a little bit something new on the series’ future over the next month.

