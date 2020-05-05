SEAL Team season 3 finale: David Boreanaz on possible cliffhanger







There’s a good chance you know already that the upcoming SEAL Team season 3 finale tomorrow as not the intended finale. There was meant to be more story after the fact! Two more episodes were planned, and a lot of that was being shot! One of them was even directed by star David Boreanaz.

Personally, we hope that those episodes do end up being finished later this year, provided of course that CBS gives the show another order. (We’re cautiously optimistic.) Yet, for the time being it does still feel as though there are some twists ahead that could prove exciting! Maybe it won’t quite be precisely what the producers planned, but it may at least give you enough to anticipate and some questions over the future.

In speaking about some of this further in a new interview with TVLine, here is what David Boreanaz had to say:

We were cut short finishing two episodes — everybody’s had that issue, on other shows — so our season finale was not the way it was supposed to be ended. But [this episode] definitely has an unexpected plot twist for a character, for Jason at least. I will say that. But we do come to some resolve with some characters, which also opens up more doors. When you resolve one specific thing that a character is going through, you open that door and you go through another door, and there are more doors to open. When you do resolve something, there’s always something on the other end saying, “Oh, well, what about this?”

In Wednesday’s episode, we know that things will kick off for Jason as he works alongside Mandy, and separate from much of the rest of Bravo Team. Things could move in a direction where we eventually get a chance to explore more of his past. For someone in Jason’s position, there are a lot of battle scars that can resurface. While some of them can be physical, there has to be an acute awareness that plenty of them are mental, as well.

