SEAL Team season 3 finale spoilers: Jason & Mandy’s difficult mission







Come on CBS Wednesday night, you’re going to have a chance to see the SEAL Team season 3 finale — an episode stuffed full of drama. We know that Bravo is going to be forced to deal with a dangerous mission without Jason Hayes leading the charge. While Sonny is back with the team, it’s still not going to feel just like the Bravo of old.

So where is Jason going to be in the midst of all of this? On a separate mission with Mandy, as the sneak peek below indicates. Here, you can see David Boreanaz and Mandy Moore’s characters off working on a very delicate operation — a condolence visit to the family of a dead informant. It’s important that this is handled with a delicate touch, given that this is about diplomacy and making sure you navigate this situation as delicately as possible. This means Jason knowing to stay outside and respecting local customs while Mandy goes within. The two have them cannot do anything that draws the wrong sort of attention to themselves, and we’d say the chances are high that not everything is going to go according to plan.

With that being said, we do love that this episode is going to present an opportunity for Jason and Mandy to work together and take on some important issues that lie ahead of them. It’s just a shame that we may or may not see the full culmination of where this story is going. Remember that the series didn’t get a chance to finish filming its actual finale — this is more of a finale-by-circumstances.

Hopefully, we’re going to know by the time this episode airs as to whether or not there is a SEAL Team season 4 is happening — nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet, but for the time being we remain optimistic.

