SEAL Team season 3 finale spoilers: Could Bravo Team be trapped?







As we prepare for the SEAL Team season 3 finale airing on CBS this coming Wednesday, we have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. In this case, it may have a thing or two to do with some members of Bravo being trapped within a cave or worse.

We knew already entering this episode that we were going to see all of these characters forced to deal with some difficult realities. Take, for example, that Jason wasn’t out with Bravo on their latest mission. Ray is capable, but Jason’s got all of that experience and there’s always strength in numbers. Meanwhile, it feels as though Ray’s team are walking right in to an ambush. The end of the promo showcases someone cutting the trip wire, and the implication that goes along with this is rather simple: Chaos. Who knows what’s going to happen on the other side of this?

While this promo doesn’t really give away everything when it comes to what’s coming on SEAL Team season 3, one thing does feel abundantly clear — you are going to be seeing a lot of pain and a number of characters gravitating towards a most unfortunate situation. Could Jason come in and save the day? We hope so, largely because it is so much better than the alternative … losing a character we love.

Remember this — Sonny is just getting back with the team, and before anything else happens, can’t we just enjoy him back around the rest of the crew. Given that this episode was also originally not supposed to be the finale, we wonder if things are going to feel even more strange. There could be a cliffhanger once we reach the end of the story, but it is definitely not the cliffhanger that we once envisioned or what the writers more than likely planned.

