SEAL Team season 3 episode 20 (finale) spoilers: A mission without Jason







SEAL Team season 3 episode 20 wasn’t planned in advance to be the finale for the David Boreanaz series, but it is the end of the road regardless. The health crisis has limited what the cast and crew have been able to do, but the writers do still have plans to deliver a lot of big stuff over the course of this coming hour.

So what can you see in “No Choice in Duty”? Well, Jason Hayes is going to find himself separated from the remainder of Bravo Team — with that in mind, the rest of Bravo is going to have to figure out how to tackle a mission. Ray will lead the way, which could be a good test to some of his leadership skills. All of this is exciting, and then you go ahead and add to this the presence of none other than Sonny. He’s back! We can’t guarantee what his future holds, but it is nice to see him in the mix once more.

For some other updates, be sure to check out the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 20 synopsis below:

“No Choice in Duty” – While Jason escorts Mandy on a condolence visit to the family of a fallen informant, Ray leads Bravo on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location. Also, Davis reveals to the team that the terrorist leader they’ve been searching for is related to a target from Jason’s past, and Sonny rejoins Bravo team in Afghanistan, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While there may not be a traditional finale cliffhanger here, we’re sure that there’s still going to be something that leaves you clamoring for more. This is SEAL Team! One of the things that they do the best is constantly leave you excited for whatever the future holds. (Nothing has been confirmed as of yet in terms of a season 4.)

