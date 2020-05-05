American Horror Story season 10: Will it be put on hold?







We know already that there is an American Horror Story season 10 coming to FX down the road. However, there’s no real clarity on if it will happen — and if it does, there’s a very good chance that the plan will end up changing.

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap, executive producer Ryan Murphy confirms that his currently-planned season 10 may have to be delayed, largely because so much of it was dependent on a certain time of the year. Rumor has it that the season was going to take place either on a beach or somewhere else close to the water, and it may not work filming-wise at other times of the year:

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment … It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

These are the two ideas Murphy has to ponder over right now when it comes to the franchise. Either he can come up with a new idea and hope that there will be enough time to film it for the fall/winter, or just hold off for another season. We don’t think that this is a decision that can be made either lightly or immediately — it may require a certain amount of time to figure out. You can’t just rush a season for the sake of getting one out there. Instead, if there is no great idea, it’s better off to wait. We’re coming off of one of the best seasons in years in 1984, and we think haven’t a bad season out there would only hurt the brand down the road. The franchise already has some disappointing seasons in the past, with Hotel being somewhere near the top of the list. (It may be a controversial take, but was Apocalypse way too disjointed for anyone else?)

What do you think Murphy should do in regards to American Horror Story season 10?

