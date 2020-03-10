American Horror Story season 10: Could it have mermaid theme?







American Horror Story season 10 is going to be gracing FX a little bit later this year, and we’re already getting a good sense that this could be one of the creepiest editions of the series as of late.

For more evidence of that very thing, you don’t have to look any further than some of the latest courtesy of executive producer Ryan Murphy. In a new post on Instagram (see below), the showrunner posted a preview image of two hands that seem to be coming out of the ocean. This coincides well with the cast announcement video, which also did seem to have some sort of super-creepy ocean theme to it, as well.

What we’re getting at when looking at all of this evidence is rather simple: We’re either getting mermaids, water zombies, or some sort of murderous seaside ocean community where there are humanoid ghosts wandering around and haunting people. The seaside theme does make a certain degree of sense, given that American Horror Story does often film in places relatively close to the ocean. There are also so many creepy myths and legends around the ocean that this show can properly explore.

The only challenge we foresee is simply this: Trying to find a way to tread on some new ground, one that has not been altogether walked on beforehand by another show in Freeform’s Siren. That show actually does a good job of exploring some of the creepy mythos around mermaids already.

