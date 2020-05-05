The Flash season 6 episode 18 sneak peek: Are Barry, Cisco falling apart?







The Flash season 6 episode 18 is going to be arriving on The CW tonight and through that, there’s a lot characters are set to learn. Take, for example, all about the Mirrorverse and some of what we could be seeing with it.

Following this past episode, there’s a real clarity on the part of Barry Allen that Iris, Kamilla, and others are trapped within the Mirrorverse. Is there a way to get people back? Barry is welling to take Eva at her word that they are still alive … though technically, there’s no proof of that. This is what Cisco is so upset about in the sneak peek below. He is freaking out, desperate to uncover whether or not Kamilla is still alive and what the STAR Labs crew can do about this situation. Cecile is trying to keep everyone calm, but it’s not easy.

The top priority for Barry now sees to be trying to find a way to restore his speed, which is probably necessary given that Eva can travel at speeds he can’t even fathom due to her control of all mirrors. Meanwhile, Godspeed is coming and he presents his own fair share of problems. That’s without even considering the presence and hold that the Reverse-Flash could end up having on this world, depending on what the writers choose to do there. Finding a solution for this problem, unfortunately, is probably not going to be easy. Cisco is going to try to use frequencies to figure out some problems of his own. Meanwhile, there’s an attempt to reach out to Singh’s husband in the hopes of learning if he’s been interacting with a mirror version of the character.

There may only be two episodes left in this season but, even still, there’s some tremendously exciting stuff ahead!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on tonight’s The Flash episode!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Flash season 6 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for more updates later on today when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







