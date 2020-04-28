The Flash season 6 episode 18 spoilers: Can Iris escape the Mirrorverse?







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on The Flash season 6 episode 18? Be prepared for an enormous storyline for Iris, for starters.

For most of the second half of this season, we’ve seen Candice Patton’s character trapped in a most terrible position — stuck within the Mirrorverse while another “Iris” roams about in the real world. We’ve seen a lot of personal and emotional carnage inflicted over the past couple of months because of this and, eventually, we want to be at a point where everything starts to change. Is this episode going to be it? We’re certainly hoping that there’s at least some opportunity to see her on the outside before the end of the season. (Yes, we’re also aware that there aren’t too many more stories following this one due to the health crisis going on in the world right now.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Flash season 6 episode 18 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming:

GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#618). Original airdate 5/5/2020.

This episode has a lot going for it, mostly because Godspeed and Pied Piper are collectively two of the more under-utilized characters within this world. There is so much more that this show can do with both of them and because of that, we’re hoping for an opportunity to see a lot of cool stuff explored — even if there’s a good chance that this is just a one-off appearance.

Oh, and there is still the risk of a larger enemy coming out there in the future. Think along the lines of the Reverse-Flash.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Flash season 6 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







