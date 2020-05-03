9-1-1 season 3 episode 17 sneak peek: Can Athena catch her criminal?







9-1-1 season 3 episode 17 is an installment set to air on Fox tonight, and we’re getting a sense already that there is some dramatic stuff to come. That’s especially going to be the case for Angela Bassett’s character of Athena, given some of what she’s up against over the course of this hour.

Want to get some more teases all about what’s coming? Then check out the sneak peek below (via TV Guide) as she’s doing what she can to track down a serial rapist. It wasn’t until the end of this past episode that all of the truth was revealed and in the aftermath of this, Athena is going to be blaming herself. She’s playing a dangerous game of what-if, wondering what in the world would have happened in the event that she had make some different choices in her past. This is a different, dangerous position to be in, and we can only hope over the course of this episode that there is a chance that she can get justice and try to move on.

The real worry at the moment is this — we’re talking about a criminal here who is on the lam and with that, they are almost surely a character who is going to be doing everything that they can to not be found. If they’re found, things are going to get dangerous, and you almost have to go ahead and expect that they will. 9-1-1 is one of those shows where there is some danger lurking in just about every corner; it’s all a part of the job, and you just have to hope that some of these characters find a way to keep fighting.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best in this episode — we know that we’re nearing the finale, and we don’t want to see anything terrible happen to Athena then.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 3 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want more insight regarding the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







