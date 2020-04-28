9-1-1 season 3 episode 17 promo: Connie Britton returns!







Next week on 9-1-1 season 3 episode 17, we’re going to see the kick off of a two-part finale event … and Connie Britton is back! It’s been a long time since Abby has been back on the show, and there are a lot of characters who have changed quite a bit since then. Where does she fit in? What is the story going to look like?

We don’t exactly think that Britton’s performance is going to lead to anything full-time, but she will bring a sense of power and nostalgia to these final episodes. She really kicked off the dispatch side of the story on this show in a big way and makes it easier for Maddie to fit into that world now.

Will we get some moments between Buck and Abby coming up? It’s something that we have to hope for on some level, though we recognize that there are a lot of other stories coming up, as well. Take, for example, a train accident that is going to occupy a lot of the characters’ time. There’s also an enormous story coming that will feature Athena as she gets to the bottom of what she uncovered tonight. It’s the sort of thing that adds to her resolve, but could also at the same time put her life in danger.

Don’t expect too much in the way of closure on anything in this upcoming episode — almost everything that you see will bleed over in some way to whatever is going to be coming up in the finale. Even with that, though, there are also questions about whether or not there will be a cliffhanger that bleeds over into season 4.

