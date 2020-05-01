Last Man Standing season 9: Tim Allen on possible virtual episode







Could Last Man Standing opt to do a virtual episode for season 9? It is become more of a recent trend given the current health crisis. We’ve seen already Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live air specials using current video-chat technology, and we’re going to be seeing All Rise opt to use the format for a special on Monday. It’s not becoming a new normal as of yet, but it is something that is being considered.

Would it work for a show like Last Man Standing? Anything is possible, but it’d be hard to explain why Mike and Vanessa Baxter weren’t in the same place — let alone any of the other couples. Also, there’s another struggle here in that you’d have to shoot it immediately when you get back to work, but then air the other side of the finale cliffhanger first. Otherwise, the story wouldn’t make sense. Anything is possible, but it doesn’t seem like this is the primary thing that the show will be thinking about in the coming months.

Speaking via The Wrap, here is some of what star Tim Allen had to say on the subject:

“You can’t do these virtually, I don’t think you can. Although it would be fun to make … I keep thinking crazily, that they’re not expanding the way they do these TV shows. I watched ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my buddy Tom Hanks and I watched ‘American Idol’ just did one. And it kinda works and it kinda doesn’t, but it’s clumsy because it’s new. But certainly, when they first did television, they just shot a camera on a vaudeville stage. That’s how it started and then they started doing skits. And I think we’ve learned something about this, about doing virtual stuff, and there will be a business about this. But I predict — and I’m not a prophet — but I think by August, should the powers pick us back up for a Season 9, I think we’d be able to go shoot in studios.”

An August shooting date could be possible, but we’re a little more doubtful on whether or not the series would be able to use a live audience. That seems to be something that could be rolled back over time as the country continues to heal. Patience is the most important thing — it’s better to take that extra time rather than someone getting sick and causing more problems later.

Technically, Last Man Standing has not been renewed yet for a season 9, but everyone involved seems hopeful.

Do you want to see a Last Man Standing season 9 virtual episode?

