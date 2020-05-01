Last Man Standing season 9: Show EP on Kaitlyn Dever hopes







On tonight’s Last Man Standing season 8 finale, we had a chance to see an appearance from Kaitlyn Dever as Eve. This is the first time we’ve seen the character in a while, and we’d love to imagine more appearances are possible.

Yet, doing so is difficult. Kaitlyn is not a series regular on the show, meaning that there are only so many opportunities that we have to see the character in action. It’s also hard when she is a big star with a lot of gigs on the go. Originally, there was supposed to be one more episode this season that would’ve concluded more of the Kristin Baxter story. Because of the cliffhanger, though, it’s a little bit tricky and you’d have to assume that Eve would be there to welcome Kristin’s second baby into the world.

So will it happen? Nothing is 100% as of yet, but executive producer Kevin Abbott confirmed to TV Insider that it’s something that he wants to see:

We’re not assessing new season stuff because these variables are just too crazy. That being said, I can guarantee you that we would want Kaitlyn back. I would want to try to figure out some way to at least get connective tissue between 21 and the next episode that airs up and Eve’s obviously a big part of that. And we just love Kaitlyn. I would always want Kaitlyn on at the beginning and end of every season at the very least, and then whenever we can grab her with her busy schedule during the year.

Everything is so hypothetical just because Last Man Standing is still in a place where its future filming dates are totally up in the air — with the same going for all scripted television. It’s so hard to imagine when filming could start, mostly because there are so many different health and safety hurdles that need to be cleared. The most important thing is that we can all start to move forward and be safe. Making sure the cast and crew are okay is top priority.

