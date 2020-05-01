Fuller House season 5: Will there be another Olsen Twins reference?







We know already that Fuller House season 5 is going to be coming this June, and with these serving as the final episodes, you better believe that there’s some epic stuff to come. Think in terms of weddings, callbacks, and a lot of moments full of laughter.

Could one of these callbacks be a reference to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen? We’ve long given up on the concept of the two of them actually appearing within the series, largely due to a lack of interest in their part. Yet, it does seem as though there is going to be at least one more reference coming. This is at least according to a new report over at TVLine.

Why are these references so important? We don’t think of them as jabs per se at the Olsen Twins; instead, it’s more the show winking at the audience and making it very much clear that they are fully aware of what people want. It sounds as though there may also be at least one reference to Aunt Becky, as well. Lori Loughlin has appeared on the show over time, but the decision was made a little while back to not include her amidst the college admissions scandal that is still playing out in the courts.

No matter what some of these references may be, we can’t imagine them being too big or too brutal. You just gotta remember for a moment the sort of show that Fuller House is! This isn’t a series that is ever out to make anyone feel bad; it’s a lighthearted comedy that is about family coming together and finding a way to persevere, even when it’s tough. So long as the writers keep that spirit alive, we’ll be okay with the final send-off.

Now comes the hard part — continuing to have to wait in order to see it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fuller House and what lies ahead!

What do you want to see when it comes to Fuller House season 5 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







