Fuller House season 5 episode 10 return date confirmed at Netflix







Curious to learn the Fuller House season 5 episode 10 return date? Netflix is no longer keeping you waiting…

Today, the streaming service officially confirmed that on Tuesday, June 2, the remainder of the Candace Cameron Bure – Andrea Barber – Jodie Sweetin series’ run is going to be available for streaming. There are nine episodes still to go, and while we’d love for Fuller House to continue, it does look as though a proper series finale was cultivated in advance.

So what can you expect to see? Based on the way that the first half of episodes wrapped up, we would assume that new episodes are going to revolve in part around how DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy are going to get married — all three of them just so happen to be engaged at the same time, and we have to imagine that this means there will be a triple wedding.

Is this a crazy, over-the-top premise for the final episodes? Sure, but Fuller House really is the sort of show that would pull something like this off. It’s happy and at times over-idealistic, but we don’t really have any problem with that in certain circumstances. The most important thing is that it finds a way to make us laugh, and it’s probably needed more than ever in difficult times like this. It’s a show that you can watch with your entire family, and one that also hopefully puts a smile on your face from beginning ’til end.

So when are we going to see something more about the final episodes? Typically, Netflix is the sort to put out a trailer closer to the premiere date, and for the time being that is something that we would also expect here.

What do you want to see over the remainder of Fuller House season 5?

Are there any big moments that you want to see besides the wedding? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

