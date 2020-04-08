Full House, Fuller House cast create ‘Full Quarantine’ parody video







You may be waiting for a while to see the cast of Fuller House back on Netflix, but you could be seeing a few different actors in a comedic setting today.

In a new post on his official Instagram page, John Stamos has officially announced a new “show” Full Quarantine that features a number of cast members doing what they can to stay home in this tough time. In here, you see the three orignal Full House leads in Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Bob Saget alongside their former co-stars and Fuller House leads in Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber. All of these little pieces of the parody are moderately amusing, especially the part with Barber and the almost-empty egg carton. (We definitely consider this to be the most relatable part of the entire sequence.)

The point of this video is not to make light of what is clearly a very serious situation; instead, it’s more of a reminder to stay safe and take care of those who are close to you. After all, so much of what makes both these shows so important is family — the family you’re with, and then also the family you choose.

Hopefully, it does also do enough to moderately satisfy some of your cravings for more of the Tanners for the next several weeks. There’s no word as of yet as to when the final episodes of Fuller House will air, but our hope is that it’s going to be coming within the next few months. This is the sort of show that viewers would especially appreciate in a tough time like this — it’s escapism from the outside world, and it is also one the whole family can enjoy.

