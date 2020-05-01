Tommy finale spoilers: Could someone die before CBS series ends?







Next week’s new episode of Tommy is more than just episode 12 — it also is serving as the season 1 finale. It remains to be seen how the show is going to air, or whether or not there’s going to be a season 2 after the fact. Be prepared for a lot of excitement … but also reasons to be concerned over Tommy’s future in her current post.

One of the things that this show is really setting out to achieve this season is painting a full picture of what Tommy’s job is like. Sometimes, that means doing a lot of things in order to ensure that officers are safe and protected. Other times, it means dealing with all sorts of conflict when it comes to other people in the government.

It feels like the finale is going to be the culmination of everything that Tommy has gone through over this season, as she is going to have to fight for herself! It seems as though a conspiracy is afoot to potentially unseat her — some want her to be taken down, and she is going to have to rely on her team in order to figure out how to make it through this crisis in one piece.

Now, there is also one other question that you’re left to wonder: Are we going to see someone die? We have a truck striking a car in the promo, and that is the sort of thing that makes us nervous that not everyone will make it out of this. If nothing else, there could be a good cliffhanger that could make people excited about a season 2. We’ll have to see just what pans out.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to the Tommy finale!

What do you want to see on the Tommy finale when it arrives to CBS?

Do you think we could see a major character death or something else terrible? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







