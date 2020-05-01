Tommy episode 12 spoilers: Is Tommy set to lose her job?







Entering Tommy episode 12 on CBS next week, the title character may be facing her biggest struggle to date. It’s not just about helping other officers; instead, it’s about helping herself at a time in which her job could be in jeopardy.

Let’s just put it this way — there are always going to be people who aren’t happy with the status quo. Maybe they’re going to be hungry for money or power — maybe they just want to ensure that the world is the cookie-cutter imagine that they’ve got in their head. No matter what it is, someone is going to be out to destroy Tommy’s career and legacy in this episode. They want her removed, and they’re going to be doing everything that they can in order to do it.

So what’s going to happen as a result of this? You better believe that we’re going to be seeing Tommy do whatever she can to get to the bottom of this. She’ll have some help, but understands that the responsibility will fall on her. She’ll have to be the one to makes the big moves.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Tommy episode 12 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming:

“Cause of Death” – Tommy and her inner circle fight back against an LAPD and city government conspiracy to have her removed as police chief, on TOMMY, Thursday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The state of the season 1 ratings

Are we in a spot where we feel confident about a renewal? Alas, we can’t quite say that right now. While Tommy is averaging a respectable 4.82 million viewers an episode, its 18-49 demo rating of a 0.5 leaves a little bit of something to be desired. We’re going to have to wait and see if we’re going to see enough here to get the show a season 2. We may not even know for a little bit longer what CBS is going to do.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes Tommy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tommy episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







