Last Man Standing season 8 finale: Did Kristin have her baby?







Tonight, the Last Man Standing season 8 finale brought out a number of heartwarming family moments — but hardly closure to some of them.

Let’s take, for example, the fact that the episode ended in the hospital, with us still waiting to learn more about Kristin’s baby. It’s fair to hope that everything will be a-okay, but because this episode tonight was originally supposed to be part one of a two-parter, there isn’t a whole lot of closure we have at the moment.

Yet, the presence of Kaitlyn Dever proved to be most welcome as we spent a lot of time getting to see Eve spend time with both of her parents — though clearly, her weekend home from the Air Force Academy did not go as she expected. She was still a source of wisdom in some ways, and she did bring a sense of warmth to some of the final scenes. It’s fair, at least based on the ending, to assume that she would have been there in the planned season 8 finale. (Her presence for a continuation of this story is one of the larger question marks — Dever isn’t a series regular, and she just stops by whenever she can.)

As for the majority of the other storylines, we’ll just have to wait and see where things go. That includes the big news that Mandy is pregnant, which could play out in season 9 depending on when it premieres. If it kicks off in early 2021, it’s possible that they may make it so that she and Kristin’s babies are both in the picture. The show has options, and the flexibility to take a wait-and-see approach on them. (We don’t foresee what was going on at Outdoor Man with Jen being explicitly a main topic of conversation in season 9.)

The most important thing about the Last Man Standing finale was that it was funny and with that in mind, we’re pleased to say this: It delivered in every way that we could want. Stories moved forward, and you also had some classic Baxter comedy that harkened back to when Eve is around more regularly.

Related News – Is a Last Man Standing season 9 going to happen?

What did you think about the Last Man Standing season 8 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







