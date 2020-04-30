Last Man Standing season 9: Is it renewed, canceled? Current odds







Are you hoping for a Last Man Standing season 9 renewal at Fox? With the finale for season 8 approaching, why not take a look?

We should start things off here, though, by noting that at the time of this writing, there is no official order for more episodes. Yet, we also do think it is extremely likely to happen. No one seems to be entering the finale with the idea that it is going to be the end of the series. Instead, we’re going to have a pretty big cliffhanger that should set the stage for more.

Remember that season 8 did not get a chance to film the actual finale — tonight is only episode 21, and there was another part of the story planned. (That’s especially the case when it comes to Kristin welcoming her baby.) The season 9 premiere would likely pick up where the finale left off, and then the writers could move forward into other stories.

For the time being, let’s map out some of the ratings — to date, the series is averaging a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 4.2 million live viewers a week. These viewers are drops versus the show’s season 7 averages, but there are some reasons for that in between a different timeslot, a long layoff between seasons, and different competition including another comedy competitor in Young Sheldon over on CBS. It does still remain the top-rated comedy on Fox by far, and it’s also one of their stronger continuous scripted shows on the air save for the 9-1-1 franchise.

One other reason why Fox will likely renew Last Man Standing? It has a good bit to do with the show’s own ability to be a utility player. It was proven this season that it can premiere at midseason, air in a new timeslot, and still deliver numbers. This is the sort of thing that networks crave. Last Man Standing may be a perfect show for midseason once more, but it’s also possible that it could premiere this fall thanks to its short production turnaround. (We imagine that it will be some time before a lot of shows can return to work due to the current health crisis. The question is whether or not the show would be willing to consistently film without an audience, which could be required for a while.)

