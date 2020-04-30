All Rise season 2: The current hopes for a renewal at CBS







At the moment, there is no 100% verification that we are going to be seeing an All Rise season 2 renewal coming to CBS. Yet, we want to remain hopeful for as long as humanly possible. We think that this is a show that the network seems to be fond of, though there is some concern that comes in the ratings. The Simone Missick legal drama is not showing signs of a major ratings success story, though at least it has been solid over the past several weeks. As a matter of fact, the show’s ratings right now are more or less even to where they were at the start of the season — that’s rare for a first-year show.

So should we view the upcoming virtual special (airing Monday night) as a sign that the network wants more of the series? Given that this was not something originally planned, it’s at least a sign of optimism — though it hardly guarantees anything. Speaking via TVLine, co-showrunner Greg Spotisswood had the following to say on the subject:

“I don’t think it bodes ill for us … I feel like we have a lot of people that we’re working with on the studio, on the network side, who have a genuine affection and love for the show and for the characters and for what we’re trying to do. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t have allowed us to do this experiment, which frankly at the beginning, none of us really knew what we were doing. [Laughs] We pitched it to them with all the confidence that we could, but everybody knew that this was a bit of a roll of the dice. And the fact that they’ve gone on this journey with us, supported us, creatively and obviously financially and all of that, that shows that there’s a certain commitment to this creative team and our show. Will that translate into a Season 2? None of us know. But there’s a lot of question marks about what’s coming back, how it’s gonna come back.”

At least All Rise is showing flexibility with its virtual episode that, potentially, it could do something more like this in the future if the network needs more scripted content. We think that in general, though, there’s potential here in the show growing an audience over the summer and into season 2. Even if it doesn’t translate to live viewers, there could be something more in terms of DVR and streaming.

