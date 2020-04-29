All Rise finale promo: First look at unique virtual episode!







Come Monday night, you’re going to have a chance to see one of the most unique episodes in TV history — and no, that is not an understatement. All Rise is bringing you the first ever virtual episode, something that was planned many weeks ago to look and feel as much like a standard hour as possible.

The twist? Nobody is going to be able to leave their homes. Lola Carmichael and all other characters are going to be staging a virtual trial all from their own homes. Sure, they may have the comfort of their favorite chair and a few snacks, but these characters are all still participating in a courtroom. There are questions of the validity of it and whether or not justice can be properly served … but the world doesn’t just stop in situations like this.

While we’re fascinating to see very much how the story plays out here, we are equally fascinated by all of the technology that is going to be at play. A number of different video-chat programs were used in the making of this All Rise, and all of the crew members operated remotely to put this together. It’s a way to tell a story reflective of our current times, and it could also serve as an interesting sort of closure to the season. It may not be billed as the finale per se, but it is the last episode of the season. The fact that CBS was willing to take this gamble suggests that they are bullish on the future of All Rise — with that, we hope to get news on a season 2 at some point in the future. Because of what is going on in the world, renewal decisions may be taking a little bit longer than usual.

Related News – Be sure to get some more insight regarding this All Rise episode, including more details on the story

What do you want to see on this All Rise virtual episode?

Are you interested in checking it out, even if you are not a regular viewer of the show? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around in the event you want more insight related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







