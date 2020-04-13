All Rise episode 21 return date, revolutionary story details







Within this article, we come bearing news on the All Rise episode 21 return date for those who want it … but then also some teases on one of the most atypical episodes you’ll probably ever see on TV this year.

If you did not hear, recently CBS confirmed that they had ordered a special installment of the legal drama that is going to take place entirely via technology — think in terms of services like Zoom and Facetime, and one that will revolve around a virtual trial. It’s an episode that is going to reflect what is going on in the world today, and this is a rare scripted show that has the ability to tell a story like this given the difficulties associated with almost any sort of production.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

In the episode, after debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.

Technically, this episode is the finale given that it is the final episode planned of the season … but we have a hard time thinking that this was the writers’ original plan. Even for those who are not altogether familiar with All Rise, this could be an episode that draws some attention. Very rarely is network TV considered to be at the forefront of anything in the world today, but we do like to think that this episode is representative of that very thing. They are being innovative and there is something quite exciting about that.

What do you want to see coming up on All Rise episode 21?

Are you interested in seeing more of what this installment brings to the table? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

