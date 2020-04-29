Boomerang season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at BET?







Following tonight’s finale, should you have hopes for a Boomerang season 3? Or, is it a tad more likely that the show ends up canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break a good bit of that down!

When thinking about the comedy’s history so far on BET, it was definitely a bubble show after the first season. Yet, the network believed in it and decided to give it another go, hoping that the ratings would stay reasonably steady and that word-of-mouth could help. While Boomerang hasn’t become a runaway hit this time around, it did a good job of at least ensuring that it kept its entire audience and then some. That’s rare, given that the vast majority of shows actually lose a chunk of viewership from the end of one season moving into a new one.

Here are some of the numbers: To date, season 1 has averaged a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also close to 430,000 total live viewers a week. In the latter measurement, it’s up almost 10% from season 1! We know the demo increase is a little smaller season-to-season, but these are still things worth smiling about. It’s also some good evidence that the show is getting more attention and that it is capitalizing a little bit better on its lead-in.

At the moment, we’d argue that Boomerang once more is a bubble show. While the ratings are encouraging, they’re not strong enough to place the show firmly into a safe place. We think that BET will look at them, plus also the series’ performance in DVR viewership, before making a firm decision. That could be delayed even more so by a lot of what is going on in the real world. At the moment, patience is a virtue in just about all things, especially since there’s no firm timetable as to when scripted productions can even start filming again.

Related News – Will Sistas return for more new episodes?

Do you want to see a Boomerang season 3 renewal at BET?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







