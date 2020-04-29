Sistas season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at BET? The latest







Following tonight’s big finale, can you expected to see a Sistas season 2 at BET? Is it something to hope for? Within this piece, we’re going to do our best to break that down.

For those of you who have been watching the soap most of the season, you’re probably here hoping that there will be news of more episodes. How could you not? It’s a Tyler Perry product stuffed full of twists and big character moments — it’s about the journey perhaps more than anything, though, as you have to stay invested in all of these characters from one episode to the next. Given how long the first season was, there were some challenges associated with that. Perry wrote and directed every episode, so his fingerprints have been on the show from the very beginning.

In general, though, we have to think that BET is at least reasonably pleased with the show’s season 1 performance. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet in terms of a renewal/cancellation, season 1 has averaged a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 880,000 live viewers a week. These aren’t bad numbers for cable in 2020, especially since new shows often have a hard time getting traction week in and week out. This is without even factoring in DVR ratings and some other key measurements.

For the time being, we’re cautiously optimistic that there will be some more episodes, though we would say that you’ll be waiting a long time in order to see some of them. First and foremost, BET has to announce that they are bringing the show back. From there, the current state of the country has to be such that the cast and crew can all be together and working once more. There is no guarantee as to when that is going to happen. Patience is going to be a virtue — we’d love more episodes in the fall, but the wait could be a little bit longer than expected.

Let’s just hope for one bit of news at a time, and for the good news today to be all about a season 2 renewal!

Do you want to see a Sistas season 2 renewal over at BET?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to get other news on various cancellations. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







