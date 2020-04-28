





Tonight on Fox, we had the Prodigal Son season 1 finale … a chance to get a little bit of closure. Also, a shocking ending.

Entering the finale, it was clear that we were going to be seeing a showdown between Malcolm and Nicholas. We expected that Dermot Mulroney’s character was going to have something happen to him. Yet, we didn’t exactly predict what was going to be coming in the closing seconds. It was Malcolm’s own sister Ainsley who was responsible for what happened to him — not only that, but the way that she murdered Nicholas was brutal and violent and was multiple stabs. It was just about as shocking of a moment as we’ve seen all season.

Heck, in a lot of ways it felt like a total out-of-body experience, especially with the look on her face once it all was over. We’re not sure that this is a bottle that can be closed up again; we spent so much time this season looking towards Malcolm with some serious concern that, perhaps, we didn’t pay enough attention to Ainsley along the way. It’s going to be some time before we really know how the show deals with this, but we gotta believe that it will end up as all sorts of dramatic.

Meanwhile, while all of this was going on, you had Martin in the midst of a dramatic prison riot. His phone call to Malcolm in the closing seconds was about as chilling as you’re going to find, as he suggested that there was a mutual passage of advice between him and Aisnley. It feels like he could go almost anywhere moving forward, and given what his daughter just did, Malcolm has his work cut out for him in a season 2.

What we’re trying to get to here is rather simple — Fox, if you’re listening, now is the time to go ahead and renew Prodigal Son. We don’t know how you could look at anything else as the right decision at this point.

What did you think about the Prodigal Son finale on Fox?

