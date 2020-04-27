Prodigal Son season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest







Following tonight’s finale, can we expected a Prodigal Son season 2? Can we cross our fingers and hope for the best?

Let’s kick off this article with the following — for the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed in regards to the series’ future. We’re sure that the finale is going to set the stage for some more new episodes; yet, we have to wait and see precisely what the network is going to do. Hopefully, we’ll learn something officially over the next several weeks.

Typically, we learn about the renewal/cancellation of various shows by the middle of the month of May. Yet, at the same time we’re in an unprecedented situation. Just like several shows have been delayed, the same could be said for some renewal decisions. We would encourage patience, though at the same time we remain cautiously optimistic that more new episodes are going to arrive within the 2020-21 season.

So do the ratings justify more? To a certain extent we’d say so. To date, this is a series averaging a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic — while we’d hardly classify Prodigal Son a runaway hit, this is a solid performer with a steady audience and devoted fans already. It’s also going to have a chance to build on this base internationally. It helps that there are so many familiar faces on the show in between Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Bellamy Young. Meanwhile, we also do think that the premise is one that can work all over the world.

There’s substantial long-term value in Prodigal Son, and due to the psychology of our lead in Malcolm Bright, there’s every reason to think that there is still more material worth exploring. We’re looking forward to diving more into that, so let’s cross our fingers and hope for some official news by the time we reach the end of May.

Do you want to see a Prodigal Son season 2 over at Fox?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

