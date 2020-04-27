When Calls the Heart season 7 finale: Who was shot? Is Nathan okay?







Tonight brought us the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale, and it was an episode full of a wide array of different surprises. Take, for example, seeing Nathan do his best to ask out Elizabeth, or Lucas finding himself facing some big career questions. We still weren’t completely sure who Elizabeth was going to pick when the dust settled, or when Elizabeth wouldn’t give the Mountie a firm answer when he posed the question to her as we started to inch closer to the hour’s climax.

Yet, through a good chunk of the episode we found ourselves very much unsure as to who was going to be shot. That was a huge tease in some of the promos for what lied ahead, and the longer the episode lasted, the more we thought that we weren’t going to get any answers on it.

Yet, we ended up eventually seeing that situation unfold courtesy of a crisis situation involving a prisoner and the Mounties. Jenny had a gun and she was ready to use it, but the moment that we heard gunfire, the camera panned away and they kept things a mystery for as long as possible. We even went to a commercial break and, when the show returned, there was still not much of a focus on it! We started to feel immediately like there was going to be some big, emotional bomb dropped on all of us by the time we got to the closing minutes of the hour.

For a split second, it did seem as though Nathan was the person who was shot … but we still don’t have an answer to that. Yet, we can at least tell you that Nathan is okay … and Elizabeth ran to him in the closing minutes. What does that mean? Is she choosing him? We don’t think it guarantees anything, at least for now…

In the end, do we think that this was a satisfying end to the season? We’d argue so, mostly due to the fact that there was so much that happened.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to a potential season 8

What did you think about the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for other news on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







