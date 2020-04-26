When Calls the Heart season 8: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Can you expect some news on a When Calls the Heart season 8 renewal soon? Or, is it something to be legitimately worried about? Within this article, we want to offer up a little more insight on this very subject … starting, of course, with what we know to date.

For the time being, Hallmark Channel has not officially greenlit When Calls the Heart for more new episodes, though we do still think there is a legitimate cause for optimism. The ratings for the show remain very much good — to date, the show is averaging close to 2.4 million live viewers versus season 6, which is a retention rate of more than 95%. The majority of networks out there would do just about anything to have this sort of retention. Ratings-wise, there is virtually no reason to conclude the show anytime soon. With that in mind, the big question just becomes whether or not the network really wants to keep it going. We think that they do, given that this is a major program for them in the ratings.

Not only that, but also remember that When Calls the Heart also has a spin-off out there in When Hope Calls. In the event that Hallmark Channel wanted to end this show, why bring on another set within the same universe?

We have a feeling that we are going to be seeing some When Calls the Heart season 8 renewal news over the next couple of months, though. Just remember for the time being that the typical schedule may be thrown somewhat out of whack because of some stuff that is going on in the real world. The health crisis has thrown everyone into various states of disarray and it has caused some of the typical processes to be somewhat delayed.

Yet, in the end, stay optimistic. A renewal could come at just about any point, and there is no precise timetable for when it could happen.

Update: The series has been officially renewed! Hopefully, it will premiere in early 2021.

