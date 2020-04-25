Blindspot season 5 premiere sneak peek: Madeline’s frustrations







We recently reported that the Blindspot season 5 premiere date is being pushed back a week until May, and we know that will be frustrating to a lot of people out there. After all, we’ve waiting for so long already!

Yet, we’re hoping that the sneak peek below will at least do a little bit to make the wait more tolerable — it at least gives you a sense of how Madeline is going to be responding to some of the team’s actions. This confirms that she does still have some awareness of what is going on with Jane and company … but it does also seem that not all of them survive the explosion in Iceland. Sure, we technically knew about this before now, but there is something rather chilling about actually getting confirmation on the subject. It’s enough to send a chill down your spine knowing that there’s a character we won’t be seeing that much more of moving forward.

Through the bulk of the final season, we are going to have a chance to see Jane and the rest of the surviving team do their part to try to clear their names — while also taking on Madeline at the same time. This is a rare instance of a big bad from a previous season continuing to occupy the role. She’ll be even more dangerous this time around, though, and largely because she’s going to have even more people on her side who are none the wiser.

All in all, be prepared for this final season to feel like a thrill ride, more or less from start to finish.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Blindspot season 5 premiere?

