Blindspot season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Bill Nye returns!







We knew that Blindspot season 5 was going to have some awesome guest stars — with it being the final season, don’t you want to make it big? This season will circle back to a lot of familiar storylines from the past several years, and also revisit some fan favorites.

Of course, you gotta include Bill Nye in there! He is a pop-culture icon, he plays Patterson’s father … as himself. There’s something so random and delightful about the casting that we enjoy it whenever he is onscreen, and this appearance is almost sure to be fun. Or, at least as fun as it can be when you consider that Jane and the team are going to be spending a significant chunk of the final season trying to clear their name/survive while Madeline and company cause chaos.

For a few details about Nye’s appearance, be sure to check out the Blindspot season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

05/07/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Jane and the team reach out to Patterson’s father in the hope of gaining access to a high-level conference in Finland where they hope to bring Matthew Weitz their side. Bill Nye reprises his role as “Bill Nye.”

What’s so clever about this synopsis is that while it mentions the return of Nye, it does so without also bringing up whether or not Patterson herself is still alive. This is helping to keep the mystery of the explosion cliffhanger at the end of season 4. Jane remains the only character who is confirmed to be 100% alive, so we’re going to be left wondering for a good while what became of the overall team

