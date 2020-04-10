Blindspot season 5 promo teases major character death







As you prepare for Blindspot season 5 to premiere on NBC come April 30, be prepared for death. There’s no other way we can explain it after looking at the new promo below.

If you look below, you can see what is a very dramatic promo featuring all of the high-stakes drama that Jane, Weller, and the rest of the team are facing. There isn’t too much in the way of new footage here, at least when it comes to giving you information that you don’t already know. There is a reason for that, and it’s tied to the notion that someone could die at the very start of the season. Think about the blast that served as the cliffhanger; all signs point to someone not surviving that.

On the other side of that incident, though, be prepared for one of the most high-octane seasons yet as you see the remaining characters do whatever they can in order to clear their names and get back home. This is a very different sort of story than what we’ve seen so far, with a lot of that stemming from the simple notion that Madeline is thriving. This is a Big Bad that wasn’t thwarted. She’s still out there, relishing in an opportunity to play the hero while the actual heroes are fighting for their lives.

We anticipate this season being heavily serialized over its shorter-than-usual run. We’ve also heard executive producer Martin Gero say already that one of the base ideas for the season is that it’s a celebration-of-sorts of everything that we have seen on the show so far. With that in mind, we’re preparing for a lot of callbacks and some other fun stuff that harkens back to everything that we’ve seen on the series over the years. It’s going to be a thrill, and the hard part will be waiting for the next almost-three-weeks to see what happens.

What are you currently the most excited to see when it comes to Blindspot season 5, based on the information we have?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

