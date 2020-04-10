Blindspot season 5 spoilers: Be prepared for a series of surprises







Blindspot season 5 is going to be premiering on NBC a little bit later this month, and we know that there will be excitement around every corner. How can there not be, all things considered? We’re talking about a show with a lot of death-defying twists and turns, and all of it could begin with the aftermath of the big explosion at the end of the season 4 finale.

What makes this season so different? For starters, we’re looking at a smaller batch of episodes than usual. Beyond just that, we’re also going to be seeing a more serialized story than ever. The quest for the team in order to clear their names is not going to be easy, and that means there could be trouble around every corner.

For some more discussion on how the final season could play out, check out some of what executive producer Martin Gero had to say to TVLine:

We’ve kept a pretty tight lid on this season, because the premiere episodes has some pretty massive twists that we want to keep secret until it airs. In fact, since we’ve known this is our last season for about a year, almost every episode has a pretty massive shock in it…but we really built this season to be a celebration of series. A long goodbye to our amazing fans. So you can expect tons of your favorite guest stars returning for one last episode along the way, huge action of course, and tons of emotion. The season is very different…the whole final season is about the team being on the run and trying to clear their names. They’re the ‘bad guys’ now. Operating without official cover, constantly on the run…it will bring the core cast of characters closer together than they’ve ever been.

While we know that there are going to be emotional, tear-jerking moments aplenty, at the same time we’re anticipating a lot of cool sequences and heroic moments. Given everything that Jane and Weller have gone through, don’t you think that they deserve a chance to go into the sunset together?

