God Friended Me series finale video: Is Ali Miles’ last friend suggestion?







The God Friended Me series finale is set to arrive on CBS this weekend, and we don’t think we have to tell you that this is going to be a heck of an episode. There will be dramatic twists and turns around every corner, but at the end of all of it, this could come down to being a story about family.

For most of the second half of this season, we’ve seen Miles do whatever he can to help his sister Ali after her cancer diagnosis. He understands how scary a situation this is and wants to do whatever he can in order to help her. He’s tried all sorts of different options already. Now, we’re set to see Ali undergo a procedure, but right before that happens, Miles gets her as a Friend Suggestion. With this being the final episode, we’re set to wonder this: Is this the last Friend Suggestion that Miles will ever receive?

Over the course of this episode, we imagine that the God Squad is going to do whatever they can to get to the bottom of how they can help Miles’ sister and ensure that she recovers. We understand why there is a cause for so much concern here, but we remain hopeful that there’s going to be some sort of happy ending here. It almost feels like wishful thinking to assume that we will learn the truth about the God Account — remember that this was not supposed to be the series finale. Yet, we do at least think there will be a chance to learn if Ali is going to be okay. At this point, that will be enough to make us satisfied.

