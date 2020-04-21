God Friended Me series finale promo: Will the God Account be destroyed?







The God Friended Me series finale is set to come on board CBS this weekend … and the words “series finale” are the most important ones here. There are so many emotions that you are going to feel in this, especially with the show’s cancellation in mind and the advance knowledge that this is going to be the end.

Also, there’s the added sadness knowing that this probably wasn’t planned to be the final episode. We’re not sure there is going to be a big reveal as to who was behind the God Account. There’s not even a guarantee that Miles and Cara end up back together. For now, the major concern is the threat that the God Account could be shut down for good.

In the promo below, you can see that Corey Smith is going to be at odds with Miles on the future of the Account — Corey seems intent that it’s going to end, but Miles does see the value in it. He’s been able to help almost every person he’s come into contact with and while it may be a little bit crazy, he’s becoming more and more of a local legend through the friend suggestions. There is some value in it.

If we don’t find out the truth about the God Account within the finale, the final message of the series may just be one about faith. Sometimes, you just have to trust in things unseen and recognize that the journey is more important than the result. No matter if he ever learns the truth about the God Account, Miles knows that he has helped a ton of people. That has to matter more than anything else.

