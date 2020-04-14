God Friended Me canceled at CBS; no season 3 coming up







There’s some stunning news coming out from the world of CBS today — God Friended Me has been officially canceled. The April 26 season finale is now poised to be the series finale.

Is this news stunning? Absolutely, and we definitely did not imagine it to be coming out right now. The Brandon Michael Hall series’ live ratings were not terrible, but there are some clear caveats that CBS looked at here. For starters, many of its positive ratings came as a result of the show having a fantastic lead-in during the NFL season. Meanwhile, TVLine notes that the series had the smallest live+7 DVR ratings gain of any show on the network. In summation, there were a lot of people watching when it was on, but there wasn’t a big interest in watching after the fact.

The hardest thing about this show (which comes via Warner Bros. TV) ending now is that in dark times like these, God Friended Me served as a little bit of a beacon of hope for people out there. You could see a real sense of positivity through many of its stories — while it had a God Account at the center of the show, we also don’t think that it is explicitly religious. Instead, it’s more just about having faith in the world. We’re not sure that the finale will offer closure to all of the different storylines taking place, but we’re at least hoping it brings some smiles to faces of viewers out there.

In a statement, here is what CBS and Warner Bros. TV had to say on the subject:

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion’ in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

At the moment, we haven’t heard anything about there being plans for a season 3 elsewhere.

