MacGyver season 4 episode 11 sneak peek: Mac’s prison mission







Are you prepared for MacGyver season 4 episode 11 to arrive on CBS tonight? This is an installment that is going to feature Mac in a place that we’re not quite used to seeing him — behind bars. Or, at least a place that appears to be behind bars.

At the forefront of Friday night’s new episode, you are going to be seeing Lucas Till’s character paired up within a fake prison cell with none other than The Merchant, a man who he has a pretty clear grudge against after his actions earlier this season. Mac is enraged to be in there with him, and he almost immediately lashes out — The Merchant doesn’t quite help himself when he acts as though he has no real recollection as to who Desi is.

Yet, is all of this fake … or an act that has been put on by MacGyver? The synopsis for this episode indicates that the character is intent on learning about Codex’s next move, and the best way to do that is to try and build his trust over time. If Mac started off his prison interaction with The Merchant buddy-buddy, it wouldn’t be believable. It makes sense for him to start off angry, but then “realize over time” that the two need each other before working on a way to emerge from this crisis in one piece. It’s a great way for the two to potentially bond, and for Mac to learn a few new secrets in the process.

Also, these are desperate times for Mac and the rest of the Phoenix Foundation team — it’s clear already that Codex means business, so you have to figure out a few outside-the-box strategies in order to ensure that you can take some steps forward in stopping things before they get any worse. Expect a fantastic episode tonight, especially from Lucas himself as he works through a number of different challenges behind bars.

