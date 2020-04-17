MacGyver season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Mac goes to ‘prison’







Curious to learn more about what’s next on MacGyver season 4 episode 11? Let’s just say the Codex story is intensifying. This has been one of the more epic arcs that we’ve ever seen on the show, as we’ve watch the danger build and build. We know what some of the goals are for Mac and the remainder of the Phoenix Team, but we also know this: Taking down a threat like this definitely qualifies for “easier said than done.” There is no guarantee that there will be success here … or any light at the end of the tunnel.

Yet, next week you’re going to be seeing Mac take on one of the biggest risks imaginable. What’s it going to be? For some more insight, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 4 episode 11 synopsis:

“Psy-Op + Cell + Merchant + Birds” – Mac is placed inside a fake prison cell with a top Codex operative, The Merchant (guest star James Callis), in order to gain his trust and get intel on their next move, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We know that there are a lot of MacGyver missions that rely more on resourcefulness in the field than social skills, but this one is really going to be all about the latter. Mac needs to make sure that the Merchant trusts him with every single fabric of his being because if not, everything could come crashing down to a stall. After everything that we’ve gone through this season, we want to continue to see the crescendo!

There is one more thing to be aware of at the moment: Originally, MacGyver was only going to have a 13-episode season. That means that come episode 13, we could have at least some sort of conclusion to this arc and we could transition into other stuff … with an emphasis on the word “could.” Who knows what the writers have planned?

