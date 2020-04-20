Lucifer season 5: EP still waiting on premiere date update







Over the weekend, we reported on a lot of uncertainty in regards to the Lucifer season 5 premiere date, and how post-production could be holding it back to a certain degree due to things going on in the real world. Now, we’ve got a little bit more insight on the subject.

In a new post on Twitter, co-showrunner Joe Henderson noted that he, Ildy Modrovich, and the entirety of the cast may not know the launch date much earlier than the fandom, largely because of everything going on at the last minute. There are some post-production “hiccups” happening right now due to everyone being displaced, but they are doing their best to manage them. (Odds are, it revolves around people having to transition to working remotely after spending a good bit of time working from a set location.) Our original hope was that season 5 could premiere in early May, and theoretically a release later that month could be possible. If not then, June certainly stands as a possibility — and a worthy one. With there being a relative shortage of programming on that month, we still have a feeling that there would be a ton of viewers willing to watch.

In general, we foresee this entire crisis making teams all the more adaptable over the course of the coming years. Remote work could be all the more possible as networks/studios trying to come up with the most efficient ways to complete their jobs possible. We don’t think the world we eventually return to will be the same as the one we left before the crisis.

Remember that for the second half of Lucifer season 5, we’re probably going to be waiting even longer. After all, filming for the time being is technically not done on the season — the show is being released in two batches of eight episodes each.

To all #Lucifans out there wondering when season 5 (part 1) drops — chances are, we'll know when you do! There have been some post-production hiccups because of Covid, but we're working through them pretty well. Hopefully we'll all have an answer soon! 😈 — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) April 20, 2020

