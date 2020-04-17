Lucifer season 6 now in limbo over Tom Ellis contract







Is the future of Lucifer really in limbo once more, right after it seemed like a season 6 was going to be by and large a sure thing?

Well, here is what we know for the time being. According to a report from TVLine, a snag in negotiations has occurred between Tom Ellis and the studio over his return. Given that it seemed as though the actor seemingly had already signed a deal for the potential new season, this is confusing — though we’re sure that an answer will eventually surface.

Here is the most important thing that we can stress at this given moment — it’s better not to judge anything based on what you’re hearing on face value. It’s so easy to make judgments based on public reports that Tom wants X or why, but there are only a small group of people who know what is really going on here — Tom himself, his representatives, and then also the folks who are working at the studio in Warner Bros. TV.

We don’t exactly think that there is any reason for anyone involved to hurry and figure things out. Let’s frame it like this — season 5 of Lucifer isn’t even done yet, as production was interrupted due to the real-life health crisis. Filming for season 6 wouldn’t have even started until late summer without anything medical issues sweeping the world; who knows when it will actually begin now? This is something that we’re going to have to take a wait-and-see approach in order to better figure out. We’ll continue to be hopeful for whatever the future holds.

For now, our hope is that at least the first half of Lucifer season 5 is going to premiere over the next couple of months — once there is more news to report on when it comes to that subject, we’ll have it for you here.

Do you still feel confidant that a Lucifer season 6 renewal is going to happen?

