Songland sneak peek: PipoBeats performs ‘Sway’ for Luis Fonsi







Monday night’s new episode of Songland is going to be featuring Luis Fonsi as its celebrity guest, and that means of course a very different crop of songwriters than who we had for Lady Antebellum. These are people who understand his style of music and want to bring some high-energy music to the show that is passionate and makes you want to dance. Getting a collaboration with Fonsi is a one-way ticket to success — he has music videos with billions of hits on YouTube. “Despacito” in particular is the most watched video ever on the site. That’s incredible.

So can PipoBeats get a collaboration going with “Sway”? That’s his hope, and the sneak peek below features him trying to find a way to win him over. From the start, it’s clear that there are reasons why this could be a big success for him. We’re talking about a song with a great chorus and one that inevitably is going to get a lot of people out there dancing. It fits well with everything else that Fonsi does. What needs a little work? The verses aren’t as strong as of yet, and there are some transitions that could be a little bit tighter.

Yet, this is all a reminder that Songland tunes in the early going aren’t meant to be complete products. They are ones that could be perfect for an artist with a little retooling. We gotta imagine that PipoBeats is going to have an opportunity to hone this further with one of the producers before presenting a new version. From there, he may have an opportunity to get the song recorded.

