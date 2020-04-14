Songland: Madeline Merlo’s ‘Champagne Night’ wins over Lady Antebellum







Tonight on the Songland season 2 premiere, there were four different songwriters who entered the show with a dream. Yet, at the end of it there was only one — and we gotta say that the winner felt very obvious.

From the moment that Madeline Merlo debuted the new version of her song “I’ll Drink to That” entitled “Champagne Night,” it was clear that Lady Antebellum was going to be firmly on board with it. The song had an insanely catchy hook, a great melody, and it suited the country-pop group’s sound very well. It was different enough to feel unique within their catalog of music, but also still similar enough to past hits that it felt like it could still exist within their work.

Alas, we don’t think that the song is going to be the touring hit that Lady Antebellum wanted it to be … at least not immediately because of the health crisis. Yet, we do think that there could still be a great reason for this song to launch at this point in 2020. It’s a reminder of fun times, but it’s also an experience that some people can create for themselves within their own home. It’s basically a song all about making your own champagne night — something that isn’t fancy that is made to feel that way.

We’re not trying to offend the other songwriters on the night by saying that this was a runaway hit — there were some other good songs in here. Tim Halperin’s song “Losing You” did feel like a great song from the moment that we first heard it, but it almost felt more adult contemporary than it did country. Meanwhile, Ryan Ennis’ “Long Way Home” feels so powerful and personal for him that we’re not sure that it would be better suited for anyone other than him.

