American Horror Story season 11: Is Dylan McDermott returning?







Is there going to be a chance in order to see Dylan McDermott on American Horror Story season 11? Is that something to hope for?

Well, for the time being, it appears as though nothing is 100% confirmed just yet. While some of the first confirmed cast members have been announced for the upcoming batch of episodes, nothing feels altogether official when it comes to the Murder House star just yet. McDermott has made some sporadic appearances across the franchise, and that makes us think that the door is always going to be open to him in some shape for form.

What we can at least say for now is this: Dylan seems to be interested in doing a little bit more of the show moving forward. In a new post on Twitter, the actor seemed to strongly indicate that he would be open to returning — noting that he was “standing by.” What we’d like at this point is to see Dylan play a little bit more of a heroic role after taking on some truly creepy characters as of late. We know that he’s an in-demand guy, but it also would be rather nice in order to see him in a role that was longer than just a couple of episodes.

While there are theories aplenty as to what American Horror Story season 11 is going to look like, nothing is altogether confirmed. Hopefully, we’ll learn more later this summer — and hopefully the current health crisis is resolved enough for the new season to premiere on FX this fall.

What do you want to see on American Horror Story season 11?

Do you think that there’s a good chance for a Dylan McDermott appearance? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around to get some additional news. (Photo: FX.)

