Sarah Paulson returning for American Horror Story season 10







You don’t have to worry now about whether or not Sarah Paulson is going to be returning for American Horror Story season 10. Based on the news we’re hearing now, it absolutely seems like the franchise staple is back in action!

Speaking via Deadline while at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Thursday, the actress was able to pass along the following message regarding her future after being absent for this past season:

“I did ask Ryan [Murphy] if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, ‘Yes, you could say.’ So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story.”

Paulson, alongside Evan Peters, are the two longest-tenured members of the cast. They’ve both been a part of eight of the first nine seasons, though there is no news at the moment as to whether or not Peters will be returning. Both have a longstanding history of working with Murphy, so we think these options are always going to be on the table.

One of the joys of having Paulson as a part of your stable of actors is that she is so unbelievably versatile. We’ve seen so many versions of her across various seasons of the show, and it’s our hope that she continues to have various opportunities to shine. Our hope is that ultimately, there will continue to be opportunities to take on a wide array of different characters. This is a series that can allow her to be a hero one season and then a horrific villain the next. (We’d still like to see Paulson play some of the darkest roles imaginable, given that she has proven herself to be quite good in that role already.)

If you missed it, earlier today it was confirmed that American Horror Story is coming back through season 13. In other words, there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to seeing.

Are you glad to see Sarah Paulson returning to American Horror Story for more episodes?

