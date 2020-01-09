American Horror Story renewed through season 13 on FX







Clearly, there is no reason to worry about the future of American Horror Story in the near future. After all, FX just renewed the horror franchise for three more seasons! That goes along with the already-announced season 10, meaning that the Ryan Murphy anthology is going to continue to keep rolling until, at least, season 13.

In a statement today, FX Networks / FX Productions chairman John Landgraf had the following to say on the subject of keeping the show around:

“Ryan and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series … We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

The challenge in keeping American Horror Story around stems mostly from Murphy’s deal over at Netflix. Sometimes, it can be rather hard to balance everything that he’s got going on. This renewal does come after 1984, which is in our mind one of the strongest seasons of the show in years. This suggests that FX was pleased with what they had, and odds are, they’ve already heard some ideas from Murphy and Falchuk as to what the next few seasons of the show could look like.

For now, let’s rejoice in the fact that there are clearly many more horror stories coming to FX — let’s hope that they’ll come with the presence of some familiar faces, as well.

