Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart; did Lee die?







Is Kavan Smith leaving When Calls the Heart, and were we forced to say goodbye to the character of Lee on season 7 episode 9? Within this article, we will come bearing a little bit more information on the subject throughout the episode.

In leading up to the episode, let’s go ahead and do our part to set the table for the situation. Last week’s episode focused heavily on a storm, and also an injury that left Lee’s future hanging in the balance. Head injuries are the sort of thing that strike fear into the hearts of many, and then you add to this that Hope Valley doesn’t have the same ability to offer medical care that you have in the present day. Given that the series has written people off before, we certainly think it’s possible that they could do so again. These are the stakes that are presented here.

Yet, we haven’t heard any clues that Lee is leaving the show — hence, some of our optimism entering the episode. We don’t foresee When Calls the Heart as the sort of show that is out to shatter your soul; instead, it offers up a sense of happiness and peace. We had reasons to feel hopeful when the dust settles.

