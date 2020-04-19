When Calls the Heart season 7 finale spoilers: Elizabeth’s step forward







Next week on Hallmark Channel, the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale is going to come on the air — prepare for waterworks! Beyond just that, though, prepare for some significant career milestones as we start to see Elizabeth do more and more to look towards the future.

After some of what we went through with Lee in tonight’s episode, we know that we needed a little bit of happiness within the finale — and this installment could prove to be just that! There are some opportunities here to celebrate, and also a chance for some changes. Some of those could even come in the direction of Lee. There is also one other question worth wondering here — the meaning of the finale’s title in “Don’t Go.” Isn’t that the sort of thing that could very well send a chill down your spine? We kinda think so, mostly because it suggests some level of heartache.

If you do want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead now, we suggest that you view the When Calls the Heart season 7 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV):

STUDIO CITY, CA – March 23, 2020 – Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) reaches an exciting milestone in “Don’t Go,” in the season finale of “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, April 26 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Elizabeth hears good news. Lee gets a surprise that stirs up something from his past.

So will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the episode? We have to consider it possible. While there is no season 8 renewal at the moment, there was never a final-season announcement. Because of that, you have to think that the writers are plotting towards the long-term future within this episode just as much as they are the short-term. We do at least hope that there is resolution when it comes to Elizabeth’s love life, especially given the fact that we have spent the past solid year focusing on it.

