When Calls the Heart season 7 finale promo: Who’s been shot?







As we prepare for the When Calls the Heart season 7 finale airing on Hallmark Channel next weekend, be prepared for a shocker! After all, it appears as though someone has been shot, and we’re going to be left wondering who it is for the next week.

Apparently, being totally unsure about Lee’s fate for the last seven days wasn’t enough stress for us, so now, we’re going to be lumping this on top of it. There’s no guarantee that the shooting will prove deadly, but let’s hope we just get some sort of answer in here throughout the hour. Doesn’t this feel like the sort of thing that the producers would keep you wondering and guessing about for the entirety of the hiatus? (There is no confirmed season 8 as of yet, but we’re hopeful.)

The one thing we’re really hoping is that nothing else happens to Lee. Guy has been through enough as of late!

Meanwhile, the promo seems to suggest that there could be some sort of big choice coming for Elizabeth romantically — which we definitely want after spending most of the season having the love triangle as a central plotline. Then, there’s also the idea of her career as an author starting to skyrocket. Depending on where this goes, a lot about her life could change quite dramatically. That’s a scary thing — success can be wonderful, but there is no guarantee that it will lead to happiness when the dust settles.

As we prepare for the finale, the last thing we’re sort of left to say here is this — didn’t this season go by incredibly fast? It only feels like weeks ago when we were at the start … When Calls the Heart may be one of the few things that is going by fast in what is a very strange, difficult time for many in the real world.

